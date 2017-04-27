New YLW to Victoria flight

Photo: Ryan Flett/Lower Columbia

This summer, another flight between Kelowna and Victoria will grace the skies.

Starting June 5, Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer a midday flight between Victoria and Cranbrook, with a single stopover in Kelowna.

From Monday to Friday, and again on Sunday, the new flight will leave Victoria International Airport at 11:45 a.m. and arrive in Kelowna at 12:50 p.m.

From there it will continue on to the Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook, returning to YLW to leave at 3:45 p.m. and ending back in Victoria at 4:50 p.m.

The extra, mid-day flight means there will now be three non-stop flights between Victoria and Kelowna during the week, and two non-stop flights between the cities on Sundays.

A single flight between Kelowna and Victoria runs on Saturdays. That plane leaves Victoria at 8:45 a.m. and arrives in Kelowna at 9:50 a.m.

Travelling in the opposite direction, it leaves at 10:15 a.m. and arrives back in Victoria at 11:20 a.m.

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a privately owned, B.C.-based airline operating out of Vancouver International Airport, and flying to 14 regional airports.