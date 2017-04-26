Kids' dreams touch us all

Photo: Wayne Moore

You don't have to be a kid, to be a kid. Just ask members of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Representatives are in B.C. today as part of the third annual Papa John's Pizza Dreams for Kids Day.

All proceeds from sales at Papa John's locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and Prince George Wednesday support the Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

The foundation supports DreamLifts for kids living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses.

The one-day whirlwind excursions take kids from the valley and surrounding communities for a magical trip to Disneyland.

"When you see what the results of the funds raised here today do for so many wonderful children, and, when they come to Orange County and see the faces of the Orange County sheriffs when they are matched with these kids, one face is all you need to see to know why we come up here," said spokesperson Marilyn MacDougall.

"It's a heart-warming experience. We're glad to be here."

Asst. sheriff Bob Peterson says part of the magic is the relationships that are built between each child and the volunteer charged with escorting him, or her, through Disneyland for the day.

"Three years ago, I was escorting a young man who was born deaf. We put him on the Indiana Jones, Temple of Doom ride," he recalled. "The explosions and the sound affects, it was as if he heard for the first time. When we were done, I said 'What did you think? He said, wow, amazing. I want to go again... Well, lets go.'"

Part of the reason for the trip north, beyond good will, is one of reassurance.

"From the law side, when we greet them (at the airport), we have 125, 150 volunteers waiting," he said.

"They are greeted like the president and protected like the president. We come here to put a face to the names, and let them understand I will protect their child like they were my own."

The next DreamLift is scheduled for early 2018. Papa John's is open until 11 p.m. tonight.