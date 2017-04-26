Bacon trial delayed, again

Photo: Contributed Jonathan Bacon was gunned down in Kelowna in 2011.

The trial of three men charged in the 2011 murder of gangster Jonathan Bacon, which was set to begin next week, has been delayed again.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones were charged with murder and attempted murder in the brazen midday killing of the Red Scorpions gang member, outside the Delta Grand Hotel on Aug. 14, 2011.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on April 4, 2016, but that date has been pushed back several times.

The most recent delay was made at the request of the defence during a pre-trial conference Wednesday.

The trial is now expected to begin the week of May 15.

Bacon was killed in the shooting, while four other occupants in the Porsche SUV were injured: Hells Angel Larry Amero, Independent Soldiers member James Raich, Leah Hadden-Watts, niece of the Haney Hells Angels president, and another woman.

The three accused were arrested and charged in February 2013.

The shooting was part of an ongoing gang war that has its origins in the Lower Mainland, but has since spilled out across the province.

Recently, a man believed to have ties to the Independent Soldiers was killed near Vernon.

Bacon is one of the three notorious Bacon brothers who grew up in Abbotsford.

Jarrod Bacon was recently transferred to a halfway house after spending five years in jail for a conspiracy to traffic cocaine conviction in 2012, while Jamie Bacon is currently awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges in the 2007 Surrey Six killings.