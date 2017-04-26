40378
39499

Kelowna  

Council sends pot message

- | Story: 195491

Kelowna City Council has reaffirmed its stance on the sale of marijuana from storefront locations.

The practice within city boundaries is illegal, for now.

At a public hearing Tuesday night, council voted unanimously to give second and third reading to a bylaw that closes a city loophole.

Previously, city bylaws did not specifically prohibit the storefront sale of marijuana,

"I think the big message to get across here, and we tried to convey that last night, is no storefront dispensaries are allowed in Kelowna yet," said Basran.

"Because, if the provincial government says that will be a legal way for people to get it recreationally, then we will allow it, and put regulations in place similar to cold beer and wine stores."

Things could change, said Basran, once it's legalized.

Until then, he said, storefront dispensaries are not permitted until city bylaw and federal law.

Council heard there are nine such dispensaries operating within the city, without a business licence.

"It's absolutely frustrating that they flaunt federal law, and are operating illegally.

"But, they do so at their own peril because the RCMP will continue to monitor them. We'll see what happens."

Despite Tuesday's decision, Basran said city bylaw officers will not be directed to target the nine illegal shops.

He said the city will continue its practice of responding to bylaw infractions on a complaint basis.

Basran said council did hear from those in the community, urging them to reconsider adopting the bylaw.

However, Basran said most of those were complaining over access to marijuana for medicinal purposes.

He said that's a federal, not municipal issue.

"A lot of them were concerned people who needed it for medicinal issues weren't able to access it because the current federal system doesn't work for them," he said.

"While I sympathize, it's not up to municipal governments to fix how people get access to their medicine. That's something they should be contacting their MP's and MLA's about."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3043314
23 225 Glen Park dr.
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
40969


40513


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gillian
Gillian Kelowna SPCA >


41324


40320


Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds

Galleries
A Danish company called MONSTRUM is changing the idea of what a playground can be. They’ve been making incredible...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds (2)
Galleries
Back in my day we had playgrounds that injured kids, not these...
Blue Jays player scores with unbelievable flying dive over catcher
Must Watch
Among the various sports, baseball players aren’t...
Pamela Anderson: ‘Julian Assange and I have a special relationship’
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her "special...
Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017
Galleries
Your favourite characters doing your favourite things are here!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37222