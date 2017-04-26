41071
Kelowna  

Overdose RV hits streets

Interior Health's mobile overdose prevention RV will hit the streets of Kelowna today.

The motorhome, which offers a place for people who use drugs to be monitored, and treated if they overdose, will replace the OD prevention site on Ellis Street.

That facility has now closed.

The van will be available at sites downtown and in Rutland.

It will stop downtown at 455 Leon Ave., in the parking lot behind Outreach Urban Health Tuesday to Saturday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., and at 125 Park Rd., next to the Rutland Community Dialysis Centre, also Tuesday to Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The mobile unit also provides enhanced harm reduction services, such as the distribution of naloxone and primary care services.

Interior Health says staff will not be supervising drug use. That will occur only if a supervised consumption site is approved by Health Canada.

Officials say the service is expected to evolve based on community need, and an overall evaluation.

