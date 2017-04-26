Real estate pace on fire

Photo: Contributed

The company behind a 21-storey residential highrise under construction in Kelowna’s North End says the city’s housing market is so hot, it’s had to stop selling units.

As of June 4, Kerkhoff Construction will shut down its sales centre for 1151 Sunset Dr. in the face of a fast-dwindling housing supply.

According to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, supply in Kelowna is becoming a bigger and bigger issue. In March, homes stayed on the market for less than 10 days on average.

OMREB says sales continue to rocket upward, with a 58 per cent increase from February to March this year. The amount of available homes also dropped 37 per cent in March compared to the same month last year.

Kerkhoff began selling spaces at 1151 Sunset six months ago. After starting with 109 in early November, it is now down to just four townhomes and 22 condos.

“Sales have proceeded well beyond our expectations,” says Leonard Kerkhoff. “Kelowna is very popular right now, and given the low level of inventory we expect to sell out well ahead of projections.”

Meanwhile, Kerkhoff says construction of the highrise is “advancing quickly.”

The structure has now surpassed 10 floors, and all 21 floors will be constructed by mid-July.

Kerkhoff is projecting residents will be able to move in by the Summer of 2018.