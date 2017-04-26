41717

Kelowna  

Real estate pace on fire

- | Story: 195473

The company behind a 21-storey residential highrise under construction in Kelowna’s North End says the city’s housing market is so hot, it’s had to stop selling units.

As of June 4, Kerkhoff Construction will shut down its sales centre for 1151 Sunset Dr. in the face of a fast-dwindling housing supply.

According to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, supply in Kelowna is becoming a bigger and bigger issue. In March, homes stayed on the market for less than 10 days on average.

OMREB says sales continue to rocket upward, with a 58 per cent increase from February to March this year. The amount of available homes also dropped 37 per cent in March compared to the same month last year.

Kerkhoff began selling spaces at 1151 Sunset six months ago. After starting with 109 in early November, it is now down to just four townhomes and 22 condos.

“Sales have proceeded well beyond our expectations,” says Leonard Kerkhoff. “Kelowna is very popular right now, and given the low level of inventory we expect to sell out well ahead of projections.”

Meanwhile, Kerkhoff says construction of the highrise is “advancing quickly.”

The structure has now surpassed 10 floors, and all 21 floors will be constructed by mid-July. 

Kerkhoff is projecting residents will be able to move in by the Summer of 2018. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40735
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3049874
514 Mt. Tanner Place
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details


40600


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gillian
Gillian Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40669


Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds

Galleries
A Danish company called MONSTRUM is changing the idea of what a playground can be. They’ve been making incredible...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds (2)
Galleries
Back in my day we had playgrounds that injured kids, not these...
Blue Jays player scores with unbelievable flying dive over catcher
Must Watch
Among the various sports, baseball players aren’t...
Pamela Anderson: ‘Julian Assange and I have a special relationship’
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her "special...
Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017
Galleries
Your favourite characters doing your favourite things are here!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38539