Candidates take the stage

An not-quite-all-candidates forum was held at the Kelowna Community Theatre Tuesday evening, with nine of the 11 candidates running in the three Central Okanagan ridings in attendance. 

The event was hosted by the Central Okanagan Retired Teachers Association and questions centred around education and seniors' issues.

Candidates from the BC Liberal Party, BC NDP, BC Green Party, along with one BC Conservative Party candidate and one independent candidate in the Kelowna Mission, Kelowna Lake Country and Kelowna West ridings introduced themselves to the audience and answered several questions.

Candidates were given the questions in advance.

A modest crowd turned up at the community theatre to hear what the candidates had to say.

Two candidates, former premier and BC Liberal candidate for Kelowna West, Christy Clark, and BC Green Party candidate for Kelowna Mission, Rainer Wilkins, were missing from the stage.

