Kelowna woman Miss BC

A 23-year-old Kelowna resident has been named Miss British Columbia.

Natalie Allin won the title on March 26 and will now go on to represent B.C. at the 2017 Miss World Canada Pageant in Toronto this July.

“I believe as a young woman in today’s society you should take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way,” said Allin. “I love to travel and have been to over 25 countries, recently touring Asia and working in France.”

Allin studied arts in university and also has a diploma in acting, fashion, design and makeup.

“Growing up in a national park, I love to be outdoors and in my spare time you will find me hiking up mountaintops, skiing, biking plus exploring the wonderful areas that British Columbia has to offer,” she said.

She hopes to spread her message of ‘beauty with a purpose’ and wants to instill confidence in other women by helping them feel beautiful inside and out.

Allin said she will continue volunteer and charity work while making appearances in her role.

After the pageant, Allin hopes to advance to represent Canada at the Miss World Pageant in China.