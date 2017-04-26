Barbecue for giving back

National Volunteer Week kicked off with a barbecue Tuesday to show appreciation for volunteers at Project Literacy Kelowna and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s a chance for us to recognize and show appreciation for our volunteers and a chance for volunteers to connect with one another,” said Stephanie Moore of Kelowna Community Resources, one of the organizers of the event.

“We are excited to partner with our neighbouring non-profit organizations, Project Literacy and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, to create a really special event this year.”

Christine McWillis of project Literacy said: "For all of our organizations, I believe that volunteers are the heart and the core of what we do. In reality, if it wasn't for the volunteers that we have in all of our organizations, we wouldn't offer the services that we have in the community."