Girl Guides go to court

Photo: Contributed

Girl Guides will go to court for Law Day today.

The annual event showcases the legal system and provides an opportunity to learn about the law, and the legal profession's role in society.

A mock trial will see a group of guides sit through the ins and outs of the courthouse.

A number of community agencies will also take part, providing information about their organizations and potential careers.

“It’s a chance for us to recognize and show appreciation for our volunteers and a chance for volunteers to connect with one another,” said organizer Stephanie Moore.

The family friendly event takes place at the Kelowna Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.