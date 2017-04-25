40378

Kelowna  

Misses shot at space

A UBC Okanagan chemistry professor came close to space. But not close enough.

Richard Federley was cut short of being named to the Canadian Space Agency recruitment team. The search started las summer with 3,700 applicants and now the list is down to just 17.

Federley is a native of Salt Ste. Marie, but teaches at the Kelowna campus and is known to have a passion for adventure, jumping out of planes and exploring.

“I had a fantastic time participating alongside these outstanding Canadians astronaut candidates,” said Federley.  “It truly was a wonderful experience.”

Federley is a licensed pilot and enjoys speed flying, whitewater kayaking, ice climbing, dirt biking and hiking the many trails in Kelowna.

“Everyone at the Canadian Space Agency is brilliant and excellent to work with,” he said.

Hopefuls were shortened to a list of 72, then 32 and now 17. Federley was cut in the most recent round.

“I am incredibly excited to see the deeply talented pool of remaining candidates go forward.”

Only two people will be named Canada’s next astronauts.

One B.C. resident remains – Jason Leuschen of Murrayville.

