Kelowna  

Colourful Vaisakhi parade

It's Vaisakhi parade time again in Kelowna this weekend.

Saturday marks the annual celebration on the Sikh calendar, which marks the Sikh new year and spring harvest festival. It is also celebrated by Hindus.

The parade will leave from the Okanagan Sikh Temple in Rutland and will generate rolling road closures along the parade route between 11:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

The parade begins and ends at the temple on Rutland Road.

Sumac Road will be closed from Rutland Road to Keyes Road for the duration of event. There will be a short road closure for approximately 20 minutes on McCurdy Road from Rutland Road to Craig Road between 2 and 3 p.m. Motorists will be detoured onto Aldon Road and Hartman Road.

Rolling closures will continue along Ortt Road, Wallace Road, Sycamore Road, Sumac Road, Friesen Road, and Keyes Road between noon and 3 p.m.

Pedestrian crossings will be restricted along Rutland Road, and transit delays may be experienced in the area.

Residents are encouraged to bike, walk, carpool or ride the bus to limit congestion.

