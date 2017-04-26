Green plan for Hwy 97

Photo: Contributed

The Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country says her party's platform will ease traffic congestion on Highway 97.

Alison Shaw says the Green transportation platform includes $152 million in capital expenditures for public transit infrastructure, along with an additional $25 million annually for increasing frequency and reducing transit fares.

“Highway 97 is the main route that connects our communities,” Shaw said in a release. “A Green transportation plan is about making the commute more affordable and more convenient, going beyond the BC Liberals’ 1950s mentality of almost exclusively building highways and bridges that taxpayers can’t afford and that neglect community needs.”

Shaw says her party would introduce legislation that will allow ride-sharing companies like Uber to operate in the province. The BC Liberals, while still in government, announced in March they would allow ride-sharing in B.C. by the end of 2017.

“While an MLA, Green Party (leader) Andrew Weaver twice introduced a ride-sharing bill that was not supported by either of the other two parties in the legislature,” said Shaw.