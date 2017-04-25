Rescued pups up for grabs

40745
Two dozen dogs are getting some much needed love and care at the Kelowna SPCA after suffering sever neglect at a puppy breeding operation near Lillooet.

SPCA constables rescued 24 dogs and six cats on April 5.

“They were dirty, they were stinky, they were matted, they were not in a good way,” said Sean Hogan, BC SPCA branch manager.

The investigating is ongoing and Hogan would not provide the name of the breeder. There is also no word on charges.

“They did not have a lot of human socialization and yet, their love is just showing and showing,” he said. “Over a couple of days we started noticing them coming out of their shells.

At the puppy breeding operation, the animals were kept in “filthy environments with high levels of ammonia from urine” and the animals had “serious dental disease and badly matted fur.”

“I think the main thing that people need to be aware of is these dogs were living in very poor conditions and that is part of the problem with some of the breeders that are not above board,” said Hogan.

Since news of the puppies broke, the SPCA has been getting an outpouring of people interested in adopting.

“Once the story broke the other day we’ve been hit with a lot of phone calls and inquires,” said Hogan. “It makes us feel really good that people are interested in helping.”

All of the puppies medical needs have been able to be assessed, thanks to the volunteers at SPCA said Hogan.

The dogs will be up for adoption at the end of the week and owners will be chosen on a first-come, best-match selection.

All Kelowna News
38574