OKM's magnum opus

Students at Okanagan Mission Secondary School have turned music class into history class.

The students put their curriculum into action with a multimedia performance that took them to the Netherlands and brought them face to face with history.

Their composition, Regrowth, blends music performed by the students, with new and archival video footage to highlight the bond between Kelowna and its sister city of Veendam – and its rebirth after the ravaging effects of the Second World War.

After a warm reception from Dutch audiences, the students are back, and they can't wait to share their creation with the local community.

Through a blend of song and visual media, the music students will show their deep learning about shared histories and shared values like democracy, freedom and gratitude.

They will perform in concert tonight at the school, at 7 p.m. The public is welcome.

The project shows how music can be a catalyst for 21st century learning, connecting subjects, families, and even countries.

A recording of the performance will be donated to the Okanagan Military Museum.