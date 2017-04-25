41463
41222

Kelowna  

Truck vs. power line

- | Story: 195380

A dump truck pulled down multiple power lines on a portion of Lakeshore Road Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were on scene but said there was no concern for safety.

“A dump truck was going down Lakeshore Road and had a portable cover on it. As he was retracting the cover, it went up and grabbed a hold of some utility lines,” said Capt. Steve Hall.

“A little further down he caught a smaller one and pulled it completely down over the power lines,” said Hall.

FortisBC was also on scene to inspect the lines but left shortly after.

RCMP officers sectioned off the road between Swordy and Bechard roads as they were concerned another truck may come through and take down more lines.

The road will remain closed until City of Kelowna staff come to inspect the lines.

A resident on Lakeshore Road said they still had cable but firefighters indicated it was a cable and telephone line struck.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41712
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3013647
5400 Willow Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$344,900
more details
40255


35575


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Ben
Ben Kelowna SPCA >


41323


37403


Elton John recovering from ‘potentially deadly’ bacterial infection

Music
Elton John has been hospitalized with an illness that has forced him to scrap a series of Las Vegas shows. Reports suggested the...
People who have everything figured out
Galleries
It’s ok, these people have everything under control.
People who have everything figured out (2)
Galleries
Some serious life pro tips await.
The remarkably complicated process of making s PB&J aboard the International Space Station
Must Watch
You need to tape down your bread and velcro down your lids. Oh,
A bowler broke the world record for the fastest 300 game ever
Must Watch
Ben Ketola rolled 12 strikes in only 86.9 seconds, the same...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40875
39499