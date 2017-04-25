Truck pulls lines down

41677
A dump truck pulled down multiple utility lines on a portion of Lakeshore Road Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were on scene, but said there was no concern for safety.

“A dump truck was going down Lakeshore Road and had a portable cover on it. As he was retracting the cover, it went up and grabbed a hold of some utility lines,” said Capt. Steve Hall.

“A little further down, he caught a smaller one and pulled it completely down over the lines,” said Hall.

FortisBC was also on scene to inspect the lines, but left shortly after.

RCMP officers sectioned off the road between Swordy and Bechard roads as they were concerned another truck may come through and take down more lines.

The road will remain closed until City of Kelowna staff come to inspect the lines.

A resident on Lakeshore Road said they still had cable but firefighters indicated it was a cable and telephone line struck.

