Onesie for mental health

The young at heart may love sliding into a onesie after a long day, but now there is an even better reason to get cozy.

On Monday, May 1, everyone is encouraged wear a onesie to support mental heath.

Hiilite web design and marketing agency in Kelowna is starting a fundraising initiative to challenge other local businesses, universities and schools to participate in supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The goal is to get as many people as possible to wear a onesie that day and make a donation to CMHA Kelowna. Collect a dollar for every hug you receive while wearing your onesie, and add that to your donation.

Submit photos of you or your group wearing onesies to facebook.com/myKelowna.ca.

A prize will be awarded to the individual or team that collects the most donations.