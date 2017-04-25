41299

Kelowna  

Cyclist hit during commute

A female cyclist is in Kelowna General Hospital with undetermined injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Const. Lise Marion says the cyclist was riding along the bike lane, heading east on Bernard Avenue near Elm Street, when she veered out of the lane, possibly attempting to cross the road, when the vehicle made contact.

"I haven't spoken to other witnesses yet, there were apparently two on scene, but the driver says she suddenly veered into his lane, and he couldn't stop to avoid the crash," said Marion.

The woman suffered what are said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. He was shaken, but uninjured.

