Duking it out for charity

Photo: Geoff Lawrence MadKatz Boxing

If you've ever thought of throwing a few jabs, a stinging left hook or a jarring uppercut, here's your chance, all in the name of charity.

Madkatz Boxing Club in Kelowna is promoting a live amateur boxing card August 12 and, along with the competitive bouts, the night will feature three round charity scraps involving regular 'Janes' and 'Joes.'

The event is being produced in conjunction with Urban Bulldogs against Child Abuse. Proceeds go towards funding programs for children that have been the victims of violence, sexual assault, raps and human trafficking.

Those interested in volunteering to become a '3 Round Hero,' will receive three months of training at Madkatz, culminating in the three-round exhibition bout.

Madkatz head coach Geoff Lawrence said he is excite to get both his fighters, and community volunteers ready for the evening.

"I've always enjoyed training fighters and promoting shows, and an opportunity to do it while helping kids who have maybe not had the best start in life was too perfect to pass up," said Lawrence.

"We are gonna have a great night of fights with our volunteers facing off, a bunch of my fight team up against top opposition and hopefully even a title fight for Kyle "Blood Bank" Banks."

One of the competitive fighters on the card, super-heavyweight Rob Mason-Brown, who graduated from a similar charity event.

“Boxing was never something I’d considered before volunteering for a charity event, but I found it to be one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had, I found a great sport, raised money for charity and lost 40lbs in the process," he said.

Madkatz Boxing Club was has been awarded Club of the Year honours for 2016. The award was accepted by club owner and head coach Geoff Lawrence.

“It was a great honour to accept the award. It’s really the fighters that earned it, ”

The award is based on an accumulated points system and MadKatz came out on top of approximately 50 clubs province wide. “I really was blown away” said Lawrence, “MadKatz isn’t a business, it’s more just a place where kids and young adults can come and enjoy a great sport. To be in the same league as clubs like Bisla and island Boxing was humbling” he said.

Volunteers can email Geoff at [email protected] and get involved!