Candidate questionnaire #1

Photo: Contributed Who will represent you in Victoria?

Castanet News reached out to each of the candidates running in the ridings completely encompassing the Central Okanagan. These include Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West. Each candidate was given the same six questions, and asked to respond by Monday, April 24.

Beginning today, and running for the net six week days, are their responses. These are given in alphabetic order.

Question #1 - What attributes do you possess that would make you the right person to represent your riding in Victoria for the next four years?

Shelley Cook, NDP - Kelowna West - I am putting my life on hold and stepping into political life because I care deeply about all people in my community, and I believe that the needs of my constituents could be better represented. My combination of work experience in the non-profit and government sectors, my education and training, and my person fortitude make me well suited for the job.

As a third generation Kelowna resident, I have seen many changes in my riding and the broader Central Okanagan over the years. As in other areas of the Central Okanagan and across British Columbia, Kelowna West is dealing with big city issues, and the riding needs an MLA who has real experience in dealing with complex social challenges. I have a demonstrated history of leading successful community-based projects in partnership with all levels of government, business, non-profits, and the broader community that resulted in significant tangible benefit to the Okanagan.

Chuck Hardy, BC Conservatives - Kelowna-Mission - I have worked with all ages all groups standing up for there rights, where hear for the people to do what they want no more no less, we are not dictators.

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP - Kelowna-Mission - What attributes do you possess that would make you the right person to represent your riding in Victoria for the next four years?

My education, professional experience as a long-time health care worker (Registered Nurse), personal experiences, energy, enthusiasm, passion and knowledge about the issues faced by Kelowna residents help me to be the right candidate to represent my riding. I am also a mother and personally faced many challenges and a big tragedy in my life, which made me even stronger. I am a long-time advocate for health care, mental health, senior’s care, public education, environmental sustainability and affordability.

I am an Occupational Health and Safety representative at my workplace. I am a provincial chair for one of the BCNU’s Human Rights and Equity Caucuses.

I have lived, worked and studied in many parts of the province and in other countries. This background gives me a broad base of experiences and different ways to look at issues and find creative solutions.

Alison Shaw, Greens of BC - Kelowna-Lake Country - I am a mother, small business owner, and researcher who has been engaged in policy for the past two decades on how to build strong, resilient communities and thriving local economies. I have a PhD in resource management and have worked with experts, governments and businesses developing sensible policies that benefit our economy, our citizens, and our future.

There are a lot of solutions out there that are simply ignored. I decided to get into politics because I was getting increasingly frustrated with seeing politicians ignore people and experts in favour of policies that benefit wealthy donors. People know and feel the effects of the widening gap between haves and have nots.

People are frustrated because voting in BC has always been for the lesser of two evils. I’m the right person because I’m motivated to give voters the voice they are looking for: one that creates a strong economy based on 21st century realities and looks out for people. I will work collaboratively to find sensible policies and effective solutions no matter what party they come from. The Green platform provides a vision for BC that has moved me from the sidelines into the front lines. I believe it provides comprehensive and proactive approaches that reinforce the values that most of us share.

Rainer Wilkins, Greens of BC - Kelowna-Mission - I chose to be your candidate for the BC Green Party because I believe that we must act to ensure there is a positive standard of living for all British Columbians and a strong economy that relies less on fossil fuels. Furthermore, our health and well-being should be a focus for any government, and that the preventative and integrated approach of the BC Green Party will benefit everyone.

I am proud to call Kelowna, British Columbia my home for the past 12 years. I am a successful small business owner that works in the BC wine industry as a wholesale distributor, Sommelier and promoter of 100% BC wines. I have traveled all of B.C. championing our fantastic wines and I have a true appreciation of the beauty and bounty this unequalled province offers. I also support the local art community as the former president and current vice-president of the Kelowna Arts Council.