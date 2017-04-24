41677
41735

Kelowna  

Council OK's liquor outlet

- | Story: 195331

City council have given its OK for a small liquor outlet in the nearly complete Hillside Plaza next to the former Conservatory site.

The outlet will be situated in a 2,000 square foot building already constructed at the centre of the site.

City planner Terry Barton said the outlet is consistent with city policy, in that it is at least 1.5 kilometres away from the nearest outlet, which is on Kane Road.

"We feel the use is suitable," he said.

"There is an awful lot of density in the area both on site, with what we will see on the Conservatory land and the area around it, and in the existing neighbourhood in Glenmore, Dilworth and stretching along High Road. This would shorten the trip distance and provide a valuable service in the area."

When asked about the history of the property, Barton said staff initially shied away from a liquor outlet on the property.

He said that question had been asked from several developers, including the current one.

"In past years, inquiries have been made in a more aggressive way, larger in size. If it was larger in nature, more aggressive and higher profile, it kind of sent the wrong message," said Barton.

"In this case, I hope we're not contradictory. We are trying to say a small amount of liquor is appropriate. But, their certainly would be a tipping point that, if it got a certain size, and occupied a higher profile, it changes the nature of that Hillside Plaza."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3047800
1522 Golden View Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$924,900
more details
41561


37403


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Knoxy
Knoxy Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40513


Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017

Galleries
Drive your way through the best sports gifs of the past week!   untitled Guy pulls off insane trickshot Wall is less...
Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Time to weigh in.   untitled untitled Kyle Schwarber’s...
A mesmerizing video of a toy train staying on the circular track, thanks to a robot hand
Must Watch
It’s incredibly fascinating to watch the robot hand remove...
No Doubt bassist hopeful for a reunion after ‘indefinite hiatus’
Music
No Doubt bass player Tony Kanal has assured fans the band will...
How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess
Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39524