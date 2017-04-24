Council OK's liquor outlet

Photo: Jon Manchester

City council have given its OK for a small liquor outlet in the nearly complete Hillside Plaza next to the former Conservatory site.

The outlet will be situated in a 2,000 square foot building already constructed at the centre of the site.

City planner Terry Barton said the outlet is consistent with city policy, in that it is at least 1.5 kilometres away from the nearest outlet, which is on Kane Road.

"We feel the use is suitable," he said.

"There is an awful lot of density in the area both on site, with what we will see on the Conservatory land and the area around it, and in the existing neighbourhood in Glenmore, Dilworth and stretching along High Road. This would shorten the trip distance and provide a valuable service in the area."

When asked about the history of the property, Barton said staff initially shied away from a liquor outlet on the property.

He said that question had been asked from several developers, including the current one.

"In past years, inquiries have been made in a more aggressive way, larger in size. If it was larger in nature, more aggressive and higher profile, it kind of sent the wrong message," said Barton.

"In this case, I hope we're not contradictory. We are trying to say a small amount of liquor is appropriate. But, their certainly would be a tipping point that, if it got a certain size, and occupied a higher profile, it changes the nature of that Hillside Plaza."