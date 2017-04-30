41776

Kelowna  

Calling all filmmakers

The Kelowna Film Society is investing in the future.

The society brings the best of world cinema to local audiences, but did you know it also offers scholarships and bursaries?

These support the professional training of future filmmakers and the making of local film productions.

Since 2013, KFS has distributed more than $30,000 to further these aims and funding is available again this year to qualified applicants. Information on eligibility and how to apply can be found at kelownafilm.com.

The deadline for this year’s competition is May 12 at midnight. 

The society’s Wednesday evening showings include films from the Toronto International Film Festival, topical feature films, hard-hitting documentaries, and productions from Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia, as well as many hard-to-catch independent films.

Showings are at 7 p.m. at the Orchard Plaza 5 Cinema on Cooper Road. 

39499