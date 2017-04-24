Youth detox service is back

Photo: Contributed

Youth detox services have returned to Kelowna.

The Bridge Youth & Family Services, in partnership with Interior Health, has opened the doors to a four-bed withdrawal management program for youth 18 and younger.

The Central Okanagan had been without a place for young to get off drugs for more than a decade, since the closing of the Iridian Centre.

Program co-ordinator Jamie McGregor said in the absence of such service, youth had to leave their family and community to detox.

YD33 will ensure there is a compassionate, responsive and effective local option for young people experiencing problematic substance use in the Central Okanagan.

“It’s part of an overall strategy from prevention and education through to harm reduction and treatment. A significant gap in service for our region has now been filled," McGregor said Monday.

Clients will reside in a safe and supportive environment for five to 15 days.

The Bridge has almost 50 years of history in providing social services in the community and nearly five years of partnership with Interior Health in offering adult withdrawal management and residential treatment.

Youth can be referred by a physician, counsellor or through service providers including the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, and ARC Programs. In addition, YD33 will be integrated and accessible through The Foundry when it opens in June.