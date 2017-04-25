'Animals need your help'

Multiple people gathered at The Sails in Kelowna to march for an end to lab animals.

Protestors in Kelowna brought animals with them for the march and walked along Water Street.

“It’s happening right here in our own UBC facilities,” said Karen Stiewe.

“We want to ban animal testing, there is no need for it anymore. We have advanced technology that is far superior.”

Monday also marked the World Day For Animals in Laboratories across B.C. This campaign is aimed at stopping any new animal labs.

A postcard was handed out to all participants to sign and mail to The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould at the House of Commons.

“We demand a ban on the harshest experiments that cause severe pain up to, and beyond the endurance level of any animal.

For more information visit the Canadian Council on Animal Care’s website.