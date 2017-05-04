41717

Kelowna  

RIPE with opportunity

- | Story: 195297

The Okanagan College Research, Innovation and Partnerships Expo will be RIPE with opportunity.

The May 9 event at the Kelowna campus is an opportunity for employers, researchers and students to learn about how applied research is growing new partnerships and enriching the educational experience for students.

David Chalk, a cyber security and innovation expert, will give a keynote speech titled “Innovation is Nothing New.”

Andrew Gaucher, president of GGroup and Catalyst Land Development, approached the college about a year ago with an idea for a research project that would focus on plug-and-play infrastructure to develop modules that can be assembled and disassembled as a family’s housing needs change.

One of the challenges was to find ways to build safe utility connections between pre-wired modules that wouldn’t involve having to alter electrical panels, bringing in electricians or tearing walls or structures apart.

Lukas Skulmoski, an Okanagan College trades instructor and licensed electrician scale prototype development with support from Canada’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council.

Their work opened the door to student involvement.

“I was amazed that this opportunity to engage in applied research opened up for me,” said Noah Dorsey, a Grade 12 student at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country who is taking the carpentry pre-apprenticeship program.

Dorsey built scale-size mock-ups to house the components so Gaucher and others can explore how the technology could be applied to real-world construction.

Skulmoski’s research eventually led him to a system used in Canadian heavy industry that meets the parameters for Gaucher’s ideas: safe, simple, usable by a homeowner, Code compliant, able to be connected and disconnected while the system is live, and weather resistant. It is a system used in some industrial systems, shorepower connections for large vessels and emergency equipment.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3030996
2161 Golf Course Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$789,900
more details
38712


41437


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Coral
Coral Kelowna SPCA >


41324


41786


The best Star Wars pics for May the Force

Galleries
As the world celebrate Star Wars day, we’ve gathered our favourite Star Wars pics from around the web.
The best Star Wars pics for May the Force (2)
Galleries
May the 4th be with you indeed.
Weather girl casually dropping Star Wars puns
Must Watch
Not even the weather can avoid May the Force
Michael Buble to return to the spotlight after son’s cancer crisis
Music
Singer Michael Buble will make his first appearance since taking...
Everything that happens in one minute
Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41637