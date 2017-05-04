Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan College Research, Innovation and Partnerships Expo will be RIPE with opportunity.

The May 9 event at the Kelowna campus is an opportunity for employers, researchers and students to learn about how applied research is growing new partnerships and enriching the educational experience for students.

David Chalk, a cyber security and innovation expert, will give a keynote speech titled “Innovation is Nothing New.”

Andrew Gaucher, president of GGroup and Catalyst Land Development, approached the college about a year ago with an idea for a research project that would focus on plug-and-play infrastructure to develop modules that can be assembled and disassembled as a family’s housing needs change.

One of the challenges was to find ways to build safe utility connections between pre-wired modules that wouldn’t involve having to alter electrical panels, bringing in electricians or tearing walls or structures apart.

Lukas Skulmoski, an Okanagan College trades instructor and licensed electrician scale prototype development with support from Canada’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council.

Their work opened the door to student involvement.

“I was amazed that this opportunity to engage in applied research opened up for me,” said Noah Dorsey, a Grade 12 student at George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country who is taking the carpentry pre-apprenticeship program.

Dorsey built scale-size mock-ups to house the components so Gaucher and others can explore how the technology could be applied to real-world construction.

Skulmoski’s research eventually led him to a system used in Canadian heavy industry that meets the parameters for Gaucher’s ideas: safe, simple, usable by a homeowner, Code compliant, able to be connected and disconnected while the system is live, and weather resistant. It is a system used in some industrial systems, shorepower connections for large vessels and emergency equipment.