Dumping hot spot

A section of Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park is becoming more of a garbage dump than a scenic destination, according to a Kelowna resident.

Rolf von Andrian says "it is super annoying" that June Springs Road at the entrance parking lot of Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park has become a spot many come to dump their trash.

Photographs taken from the location show furniture, mattresses, tires and garbage littered across the area.

"The parking lot is full of nails from burned pallets, so dogs and horses are quite in danger when crossing it," said von Andrian, who works at Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

He said people bring their trash to the area every weekend in the spring and fall. Sometimes, the garbage even ends up on his property.

"I usually get Christmas trees and compost," he said, adding Angel Springs parking lot also gets dumped on.

Von Andrian said a camera has now been installed in the area but the garbage is still there.

