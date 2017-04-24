It’s hard to believe that only a few months ago this eight-year-old Kelowna girl had a life-changing surgery.

On Sunday afternoon, she was outside kicking a soccer ball with her brothers and sisters — something she could never do before.

“Thank you for fixing me; now I can do those things I could never do,” said Dalaynee.

She was born with several conditions, including severe scoliosis, a sub mural cleft palette and atrial and ventricular septal defects.

Every six months she had to visit the B.C. Children’s Hospital and by the age of eight, the scoliosis required a two-day long surgery because the curvature in her spine began to affect her ability to breathe.

“I was able to stay in her room the whole time,” said her mom, Tessa Millan. “Everybody was great there.”

Millan said Dalaynee was able to be in class at the hospital, create art work and made friends.

May 4 marks the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Jeans Day, a day to help raise funds to support the hospital, its research institute and Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children.

“Jeans Day is a great way to connect people from around the province to B.C. Children’s Hospital,” said Henrik Sedin, captain for the Vancouver Canucks.

“I’m happy to be a part of this campaign and to help support the work B.C. Children’s Hospital does for children and families, including my own.”

Dalaynee said she can't jump on trampolines but for her ninth birthday in July, her doctor said she could start to run.

People across B.C. are encouraged to wear their Canadian Tuxedo in support of Jeans Day.

