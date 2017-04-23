No help with creek flood

Photo: Contributed

Residents are growing extremely concerned about the rising water in Mill Creek.

Water is flooding into yards in the area of Ethel Street and Burne Avenue on Sunday but a resident says people are not getting any help.

“It’s in everybody's yard and we don’t know what to do,” said Sharon, who did want want her last name used.

The woman is also concerned about who to contact at the City of Kelowna.

“Believe it or not, I phoned emergency and they said you need to dynamite the jam,” she said.

“I don't know who was on the other line of the phone but I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’ There are beavers here,” Sharon said. “Who would say that?”

Neighbours are also experiencing flooding near Pandosy Street.

Sharon said a fireman arrived yesterday and cleared the creek but, since then, the water has come flooding back.

“Am I the only one that cares?” she said. “It’s everywhere.”