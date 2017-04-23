Tourism, hospitality job fair

Photo: Melissa Masters

A tourism and hospitality career fair is taking place on Sunday in Kelowna.

Restaurants, hotels and wineries from across the Okanagan that are looking for workers have booths set up inside the Centre for Learning Atrium at Okanagan College for the day.

The Okanagan Chefs Association and Okanagan College have partnered for the event possible that runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those looking to get into the industry will gain new contacts and business will get the chance to promote themselves.

The Okanagan Chefs Association is a not-for-profit group of chefs whose purpose is to promote culinary professionalism and to network.