41299
41264

Kelowna  

Tourism, hospitality job fair

- | Story: 195227

A tourism and hospitality career fair is taking place on Sunday in Kelowna.

Restaurants, hotels and wineries from across the Okanagan that are looking for workers have booths set up inside the Centre for Learning Atrium at Okanagan College for the day.

The Okanagan Chefs Association and Okanagan College have partnered for the event possible that runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those looking to get into the industry will gain new contacts and business will get the chance to promote themselves.

The Okanagan Chefs Association is a not-for-profit group of chefs whose purpose is to promote culinary professionalism and to network.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3033782
163-2550 Hollywood Road North
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,000
more details
40735


39334


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Turnip
Turnip Kelowna SPCA >


41324


40600


Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist

Galleries
Your inner perfectionist is about to get wrecked.
Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist (2)
Galleries
You can’t unsee this horror.
Guy gets absolutely clobbered by a deer
Must Watch
Unfortunately for this guy, if you tell your friends a deer ran...
Chris Evans to make Broadway debut
Showbiz
Chris Evans will make his Broadway debut in Kenneth...
Bartenders try to guess who is underage
Must Watch
Can you guess if someone is over the age of 21 just by looking at...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020