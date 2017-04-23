Sure sign of spring

40744
Spring has been slow in coming to the Okanagan, but signs are blooming that it's here to stay.

Arrowleaf balsamroot flowers are blooming on Okanagan hillsides.

Commonly called "Okanagan sunflowers," the bright yellow blooms are sure sign spring is here, whether the weatherman agrees or not.

The flowers are an annual delight for hikers, mountain bikers and anyone venturing into the outdoors.

Today might not be the best day to enjoy them, though.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, and 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon – with a risk of thunderstorms. The snow level is at 1,500 metres, and highs of about 18 C are expected.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to continue well into the week.

