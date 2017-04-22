Smoke no cause for concern

Photo: Contributed

There will be smoke above the mountains near Kelowna, but it is no cause for concern.

With good air quality and venting conditions today, Saturday, April 22, Regional District of Central Okanagan officials said a controlled burn is underway in a portion of Black Mountain/sntsk‘il’ntÉ™n Regional Park (sinch-KEEL-en-tin).

Open burning is allowed today for those eligible Central Okanagan property owners with permits from their local fire authority.

“When weather conditions are favourable, fire-hazard debris collected as part of a five-hectare fuel modification project in the park is being burned. The park, located on the east slopes just outside Kelowna, is closed to the public. The fuel management work is part of the ongoing effort to prepare it for future access,” said Bruce Smith, RDCO Communications Officer.

“Today’s burning has been authorized with appropriate permits for fire fuel-hazard reduction. “ All local fire departments and local media have been advised of today’s activity in the park and will be notified when further burning takes place.”

For more information, go to the regional district parks services webpage, or call 250-469-6232.