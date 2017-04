Photo: file photo

Castanet received unconfirmed reports overnight of a car fire on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

The fire apparently happened about 10:45 p.m. Friday at Highway 97 and Leathead Road.

The vehicle's engine compartment was fully involved in flames.

There's no word on the extent of damages or if any injuries were involved in the fire.

Fire crews had the blaze out by about 11 p.m.

See news? Send your tips, photos and video to [email protected]