Candidate Steve Thomson

Castanet News wants to give you an opportunity to meet each of the candidates running in Central Okanagan ridings during the 2017 provincial election. Each candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West was given an opportunity to provide a bio outlining who they are.

Steve Thomson: BC Liberals, Kelowna-Mission

Steve Thomson has served as MLA for Kelowna Mission for eight years and served as Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Natural Resource Operations and most recently as Minister of Forest, Lands and Natural Resource Operations for the past six years.

He was born and raised right here in Kelowna along with his five sisters and brother on the family farm in the heart of the Mission. The farm continues to operate today and has been recognized by the province as Century Farm as it has been operating for over 100 years.

Steve built his career representing BC Farmers and Ranchers as the former Executive Director of the BC Agriculture Council and has served in leadership positions in the BC Fruit Growers and BC Milk Producers Associations. He served as president of both the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and the BC Chamber of Commerce.

Steve is a strong advocate for Kelowna and the Central Okanagan focussing on partnerships and strong relationships that have delivered benefits and economic growth in education and trades training, water infrastructure, transit, highways, technology and innovation and protection from invasive species such as mussels.

“Diversified economic growth, job creation and sustainable resource development is the key to our province’s future and success. I was proud to lead the process to complete the Great Bear Rainforest Agreement to ensure this gift to the world for our children and grandchildren”

Steve is married to Brenda and has three children and five grandchildren. He has a great love of sport and had a long career in rugby including the opportunity to play for the Canadian National Rugby Team.