Booze just a walk away

Photo: Jon Manchester

A few thousand people living within earshot of what was once the Conservatory site in Glenmore could get easier access to their favourite alcoholic beverage.

Staff is recommending city council approve an application for a commercial liquor outlet within a small strip mall currently under construction at the south end of the site at Glenmore Road and Summit Drive.

The proposed liquor store would be a stand-alone building behind the mall, within the confines of the parking lot.

Part of the reason for staff's acceptance is its close walking proximity to more than 200 single dwelling residential units and the 600 current, and proposed, units on the former Conservatory site.

"There are no nearby liquor stores, with the closest, Brandt's Creek Liquor Store, located 1.75 kilometres away," states a staff report.

"The presence of the small retail liquor store will reduce the need for nearby residents to drive to other neighbourhoods."

Initially, the report says staff was not supportive of a retail liquor outlet in the plaza during initial development for fear it would have occupied a prominent, or dominant portion of the site.

However, the report states, with the project nearly complete, and the assurance liquor sales would be restricted to a small, 2,000 square foot building at the centre of the site, there are no concerns about a liquor outlet dominating the space.