41431
38274

Kelowna  

Booze just a walk away

- | Story: 195158

A few thousand people living within earshot of what was once the Conservatory site in Glenmore could get easier access to their favourite alcoholic beverage.

Staff is recommending city council approve an application for a commercial liquor outlet within a small strip mall currently under construction at the south end of the site at Glenmore Road and Summit Drive.

The proposed liquor store would be a stand-alone building behind the mall, within the confines of the parking lot.

Part of the reason for staff's acceptance is its close walking proximity to more than 200 single dwelling residential units and the 600 current, and proposed, units on the former Conservatory site.

"There are no nearby liquor stores, with the closest, Brandt's Creek Liquor Store, located 1.75 kilometres away," states a staff report.

"The presence of the small retail liquor store will reduce the need for nearby residents to drive to other neighbourhoods."

Initially, the report says staff was not supportive of a retail liquor outlet in the plaza during initial development for fear it would have occupied a prominent, or dominant portion of the site.

However, the report states, with the project nearly complete, and the assurance liquor sales would be restricted to a small, 2,000 square foot building at the centre of the site, there are no concerns about a liquor outlet dominating the space.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3041314
1152 Sunview Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
39730


40238


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lloyd
Lloyd Kelowna SPCA >


40980


39676


TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017

Galleries
We’re going full circle with this weeks best gifs!   Robotic Loop untitled Toss me a cold one For Sale: smashing deal...
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A sense of urgency is necessary for this gallery.   Hope it...
Unstoppable dog escapes animal hospital opening multiple doors with his snout
Must Watch
General, a Great Pyrenees, was later reunited with his family.
Ronda Rousey engaged
Showbiz
UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is engaged. The Furious 7
Millennial hoarders
Must Watch
A new generation of hoarders has emergedand they’re...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899
39499