Barbecue sparks fire

Photo: Google Street View

An unattended barbecue may be the cause of a fire at a home on Hartman Road in Kelowna, Friday afternoon.

Crews responding to the fire reported black smoke and flames coming from the deck and side of the home.

They were able to quickly knock it down, preventing the fire from entering the interior of the home.

Smoke and water damage was also contained to the exterior.

The owner was home at the time.

Fire department officials remind people to never leave a barbecue unattended when cooking, and to ensure the appliance is clean and maintained.