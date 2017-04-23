Low bid for Hindle build

Photo: Google Maps

A Surrey company appears to be the leading candidate for the extension of John Hindle Drive.

BD Hall Constructors Corp. came in with the lowest of the five bids which appeared on BC Bid. Their bid came in at slightly under $9.4 million.

The highest of the five bids was provided by Copcan Civil Ltd. out of Nanaimo, at just under $11 million.

Bids on the project closed Wednesday, however, the contract has not yet been officially awarded.

The bid is unverified

Dollar amounts contained in the bid are still subject to review, calculation, verification and adjustment by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Final ranking of the total tender costs could change.

No Kelowna companies bid on the project.

The province has set out a budget of $11.6 million for the extension of John Hindle Drive from the Glenmore Landfill to Alumni Drive at UBC Okanagan.

The 1.8 kilometre extension will include a two-lane roadway, and a 2.8-kilometre paved multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction is expected to begin later this spring with completion expected in the spring of 2018.