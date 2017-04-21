Burnt dinner clears resort

Photo: Contributed

Food left in the oven prompted a large fire department response to the Playa Del Sol resort in Kelowna overnight.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, smoke alarms went off at the complex in Kelowna's Mission neighbourhood.

Platoon Capt. Scott Cronquist said a "full response" was made due to the size of the building and number of residents. Residents said four fire trucks were outside the building.

Occupants were filing out of the building when firefighters arrived.

They quickly determined the source of the smoke was just some charred leftovers, and there was no danger to the residents.