Kelowna  

Fine dining at the mission

Guests of the Kelowna Gospel Mission will enjoy some fine dining Saturday, thanks to the Okanagan Chefs Association.

The association is providing a three-course meal of roasted vegetable salad, pork roast and an assortment of desserts to anyone in need. The dinner bell rings at 4:45 p.m.

Executive chefs Willi Franz and Reinhard Foerderer spearheaded the initiative.

“Our primary mission is to help young cooks, and secondary is giving back to the community. We expect to serve approximately 200 meals this Saturday,” said Franz.

Matt Reimer, kitchen co-ordinator at the mission said he's “excited to have these amazing chefs all together in our kitchen.

“They are bringing their own food, their expertise, and skills. We get to watch a gourmet meal be made and learn so that we can make an amazing meal too. We’re excited to see what they put together and how they do it. Our guests love a break in their routine and being served by top chefs in our community is an extra special treat.”

To volunteer or to donate, go to www.kelownagospelmission.ca.

