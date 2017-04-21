41717
41400

Kelowna  

Stolen under her nose

- | Story: 195108

Police constantly warn motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

But you wouldn't expect a thief to swipe your wallet while you're in the car.

That's what happened in Lake Country, Saturday, while a woman was resting in her minivan on Bottom Wood Lake Road, says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The woman was waiting outside the Winfield arena, resting in the back of the van, about 10:20 a.m., when she heard someone open the passenger door.

At first she thought it may have been a family member, but quickly realized it was a stranger.

She confronted the man, who said he thought the vehicle was his mother's and promptly left the area.

It wasn't until later the woman realized her wallet had been stolen from inside her purse, which was between the front seats. 

That was one of five thefts from vehicles in Lake Country since Saturday.

Additional, and possibly related, thefts were reported along Bottom Wood Lake Road, Woodsdale Road and Read Road. In all cases, the vehicles were not damaged, and it's believed they had been left unlocked.

The suspect is described as in his twenties, of dark complexion, with dark facial hair, and was wearing an oversized white hoodie with a black insignia on it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Dave Caley at 250-766-2288 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41382
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3042550
Sought after South Valley Ranch
$459,900
more details
41225




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lloyd
Lloyd Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41318


Unstoppable dog escapes animal hospital opening multiple doors with his snout

Must Watch
General, a Great Pyrenees, was later reunited with his family. But we’re betting now that he’s had a taste of freedom,
Ronda Rousey engaged
Showbiz
UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is engaged. The Furious 7
Millennial hoarders
Must Watch
A new generation of hoarders has emergedand they’re...
Friday Fails – April 21, 2017
Galleries
Enjoy some failures that will make you question every decision...
Friday Fails – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Not even eating can save you.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40008