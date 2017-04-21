Stolen under her nose

Photo: Contributed

Police constantly warn motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

But you wouldn't expect a thief to swipe your wallet while you're in the car.

That's what happened in Lake Country, Saturday, while a woman was resting in her minivan on Bottom Wood Lake Road, says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The woman was waiting outside the Winfield arena, resting in the back of the van, about 10:20 a.m., when she heard someone open the passenger door.

At first she thought it may have been a family member, but quickly realized it was a stranger.

She confronted the man, who said he thought the vehicle was his mother's and promptly left the area.

It wasn't until later the woman realized her wallet had been stolen from inside her purse, which was between the front seats.

That was one of five thefts from vehicles in Lake Country since Saturday.

Additional, and possibly related, thefts were reported along Bottom Wood Lake Road, Woodsdale Road and Read Road. In all cases, the vehicles were not damaged, and it's believed they had been left unlocked.

The suspect is described as in his twenties, of dark complexion, with dark facial hair, and was wearing an oversized white hoodie with a black insignia on it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Dave Caley at 250-766-2288 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.