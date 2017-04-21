A test of endurance

Photo: George Mapson

Kelowna firefighters were all wet this week, training in Mission Creek.

The water rescue team was conducting its annual training and certification.

The first leg is a swim down Mission Creek from the Lakeshore Road bridge to Okanagan Lake.

That's followed by a swim back upstream to the Water's Edge condominium dock.

Then, the real test begins – "max push-ups" on the dock.

"Not easy when the gear weighs more than the swimmers," said George Mapson.

Both men and women are involved in the gruelling exercise.

"They are absolutely spent at the end of their test. Not Navy Seals, but still an exercise that would test the fittest in Kelowna," said Mapson.