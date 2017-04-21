41431
40258

Kelowna  

A test of endurance

- | Story: 195102

Kelowna firefighters were all wet this week, training in Mission Creek.

The water rescue team was conducting its annual training and certification.

The first leg is a swim down Mission Creek from the Lakeshore Road bridge to Okanagan Lake.

That's followed by a swim back upstream to the Water's Edge condominium dock.

Then, the real test begins – "max push-ups" on the dock.

"Not easy when the gear weighs more than the swimmers," said George Mapson.

Both men and women are involved in the gruelling exercise.

"They are absolutely spent at the end of their test. Not Navy Seals, but still an exercise that would test the fittest in Kelowna," said Mapson.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

BC NDP Party
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3042550
Sought after South Valley Ranch
$459,900
more details
40735


40600


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lloyd
Lloyd Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41285


Unstoppable dog escapes animal hospital opening multiple doors with his snout

Must Watch
General, a Great Pyrenees, was later reunited with his family. But we’re betting now that he’s had a taste of freedom,
Ronda Rousey engaged
Showbiz
UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is engaged. The Furious 7
Millennial hoarders
Must Watch
A new generation of hoarders has emergedand they’re...
Friday Fails – April 21, 2017
Galleries
Enjoy some failures that will make you question every decision...
Friday Fails – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Not even eating can save you.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34937