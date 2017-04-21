40378
Kelowna  

Culinary career fair

Culinary careers will be on display this weekend at Okanagan College.

The college is hosting its first tourism and hospitality career fair in partnership with the Okanagan Chefs Association on Sunday.

The free, public event will take place at the Kelowna campus Centre for Learning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than a dozen employers, including restaurants, wineries, hotels and tourism organizations, will take part.

Attendees will also have a chance to learn about Okanagan College’s culinary arts programs and meet instructors. 

