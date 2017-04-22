Time to burn running out

Photo: Contributed

Time is running out for open burning in the Central Okanagan.

Eligible property owners with the proper permits, have until sunset Sunday, April 30, to wrap up any open burning they may want to do.

Until April 30, Central Okanagan residents with properties greater than one hectare will be allowed to burn outdoors, if they have a permit from their local fire authority and only after confirming that burning is allowed on a particular day.

Farmers and large lot owners must also follow the regulations before lighting wood debris piles.

Prior to igniting any fire, eligible property owners with a valid permit must call the toll-free Outdoor Burning Hotline at 1-855-262-2876 (BURN).

It will advise whether open burning is allowed on a particular day. Both the venting and air quality must be good in order for burning to occur within Central Okanagan fire jurisdictions.

This information is also available online each morning after 8 a.m.

On days when open burning is allowed, it’s recommended debris piles be ignited after 10 a.m., when proper venting conditions are more likely to exist.

Eligible property owners within the Central Okanagan East or the Central Okanagan West electoral areas may obtain a permit by calling the Regional District at 250-469-6223 (long distance collect calls are accepted) weekdays only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., excluding holidays. All other eligible property owners must obtain a permit from their municipal fire department.

Most of the burning permits that are issued in the Central Okanagan are for agricultural burning, which is allowed under Provincial Right to Farm legislation.