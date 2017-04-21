Standoff over gun threat

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

An argument that escalated to threats of violence with a firearm was behind Thursday night's shutdown of Highway 97 at McCurdy Road.

A 38-year-old Kelowna man is in custody and faces potential charges after he surrendered peacefully to the RCMP's Emergency Response Team in the early hours of this morning.

He is expected to appear in Kelowna court today, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.

Police responded to a dispute at the McCurdy Road home about 9:45 p.m.

The argument between two men who share the home involved threats of violence and a firearm.

One of the men fled when the police were called.

“Officers with Kelowna RCMP general duty and Police Dog Services contained the residence and cordoned off the vicinity of the home for public safety,” said O’Donaghey.

The Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator were also brought in.

Phone contact was made with the suspect shortly after 3 a.m., and, after several hours of negotiation, the incident ended peacefully as the suspect exited the home and was arrested.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Witnesses detoured past Thursday night's police response on McCurdy Road say they saw police with assault rifles drawn.

Officers were also stationed on Hollywood Road, Highway 97 and in the Blue Heights strip mall complex while the highway was shut down to traffic.

The area was swarmed with police between about 10:45 p.m. and at least midnight.

Residents were not allowed into the area.

One man who lives on McCurdy tells Castanet that police said "somebody went nuts."

He believed guns were involved.

The man said police wouldn't let him within a block of his home, and the area was blocked between Sexsmith Road and Highway 33.

Police tape is marking off a home this morning at 1085 McCurdy Road that appears to be in shambles.

Neighbouring businesses believe it is a drug house.

ORIGINAL: 10:55 p.m.

A heavy police presence is being reported in the McCurdy area of Highway 97 in Kelowna.

RCMP have the highway closed with a roadblock and are directing traffic off the highway via McCurdy Road.

There is a heavy traffic backup in the area.

Police at the scene are not providing any details yet on the reason for the closure, however at least 20 officers were seen in the area and as many as 10 police cruisers.

Castanet will update once more information is available.

