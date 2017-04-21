Police tape at crime scene

40378
Kelowna  

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Witnesses detoured past Thursday night's police response on McCurdy Road say they saw police with assault rifles drawn.

Officers were also stationed on Hollywood Road, Highway 97 and in the Blue Heights strip mall complex while the highway was shut down to traffic.

The area was swarmed with police between about 10:45 p.m. and at least midnight.

Residents were not allowed into the area.

One man who lives on McCurdy tells Castanet that police said "somebody went nuts."

He believed guns were involved.

The man said police wouldn't let him within a block of his home, and the area was blocked between Sexsmith Road and Highway 33.

Police tape is marking off a home this morning at 1085 McCurdy Road that appears to be in shambles.

Neighbouring businesses believe it is a drug house.

ORIGINAL: 10:55 p.m.

A heavy police presence is being reported in the McCurdy area of Highway 97 in Kelowna.

RCMP have the highway closed with a roadblock and are directing traffic off the highway via McCurdy Road.

There is a heavy traffic backup in the area.

Police at the scene are not providing any details yet on the reason for the closure, however at least 20 officers were seen in the area and as many as 10 police cruisers.

Castanet will update once more information is available.

