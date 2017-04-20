41697
40258

Kelowna  

Police close off highway

- | Story: 195060

A heavy police presence is being reported in the McCurdy area of Highway 97 in Kelowna.

RCMP have the highway closed with a roadblock and are directing traffic off the highway via McCurdy Road.

There is a heavy traffic backup in the area.

Police at the scene are not providing any details yet on the reason for the closure, however at least 20 officers were seen in the area and as many as 10 police cruisers.

Castanet will update once more information is available.

