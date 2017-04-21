Do your part on Earth Day

40378
There are many ways to get involved in Earth Day this year in Kelowna.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office has a community cleanup on Saturday.

“Every year, thousands of families, friends, service clubs, church groups, and businesses lend their support to cleanup initiatives and make a big difference in our community,” said waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart.

Bags and gloves will be provided by the waste reduction office, and they will even pick up the trash when you're done.

The City of Kelowna’s residential planting initiative is wrapping up the season with a tree pickup to celebrate Earth Day.

“NeighbourWoods is part of the city’s strategy to grow Kelowna’s urban tree canopy,” said Andrew Hunsberger, urban forest health technician. “The program proves to be very popular every year, as more than 3,000 discounted trees have been purchased to be planted on residential properties since 2010.”

About 500 trees have been picked up and taken home to be planted by Kelowna residents. 

The Salvation Army is partnering with UBC Okanagan to have departing students donate their clothing, housewares and small appliances as the semester ends.

