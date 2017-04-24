40745
41735

Kelowna  

Bringing history to life

- | Story: 195033

The annual Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair is coming to Downtown Kelowna on Tuesday. 

Every year, dozens of schools from across the Interior participate in school fairs, the winners of those are then invited to present their projects at the regional fair. 

The program is an initiative of the B.C. Heritage Society, which partners with museums and schools across the province.

Students will spend the day talking with judges about their projects and participating in breakout heritage-inspired workshops. Three exceptional student projects will be selected to attend the provincial fair in Victoria this summer. 

The event kicks off at 9 a.m., and is open to the public from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Laurel Packing House.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3038588
14-98 Okanagan Ave E Penticton
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$3,500
more details
41500


40669


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Knoxy
Knoxy Kelowna SPCA >


41324


35575


Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017

Galleries
Drive your way through the best sports gifs of the past week!   untitled Guy pulls off insane trickshot Wall is less...
Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Time to weigh in.   untitled untitled Kyle Schwarber’s...
A mesmerizing video of a toy train staying on the circular track, thanks to a robot hand
Must Watch
It’s incredibly fascinating to watch the robot hand remove...
No Doubt bassist hopeful for a reunion after ‘indefinite hiatus’
Music
No Doubt bass player Tony Kanal has assured fans the band will...
How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess
Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41746