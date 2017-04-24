Bringing history to life

Photo: Contributed

The annual Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair is coming to Downtown Kelowna on Tuesday.

Every year, dozens of schools from across the Interior participate in school fairs, the winners of those are then invited to present their projects at the regional fair.



The program is an initiative of the B.C. Heritage Society, which partners with museums and schools across the province.

Students will spend the day talking with judges about their projects and participating in breakout heritage-inspired workshops. Three exceptional student projects will be selected to attend the provincial fair in Victoria this summer.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m., and is open to the public from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Laurel Packing House.