Kelowna  

Struggling with balance

Canadians are struggling with work-life balance, according to a new poll by Insights West.

Employees who are working full time say they have had to stay late at work over the past six months and more than a third report the office “following them” when they are with family and friends.

Fifty-six per cent of the people surveyed said work is definitely or probably taking precedence over lifestyle.

Men, aged 18-to-34, in Ontario and with middle income are more likely to feel a work-life balance is currently elusive.

Canadians living in Atlantic Canada say their balance between work and lifestyle is perfect.

Three-in-ten people said they had to take a call related to work on the cell phone while they were with family or friends.

Many British Columbians admitted to working from home on weekends than compared to residents of other provinces.

The poll also mentioned that the Government of France passed a bill that lets companies with more than 50 employees allow workers “the right to disconnect,” which would set specific hours when staff should not send or answer emails.

35755