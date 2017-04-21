Making dreams come true

40745
Your yearly chance to help make kids' magical dreams come true is almost upon us.

The third annual Papa John's Pizza Dreams for Kids Day comes up next Wednesday at six of the company's locations throughout the Okanagan and B.C. Interior.

On April 26 at Papa John's locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and Prince George, 100 per cent of proceeds plus staff wages will go to support the Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

The foundation supports Sunshine Dream Programs for kids living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses.

Local personalities, representatives from Papa John's and Sunshine, and the Orange County Sherriff's Department will lend a helping hand during the day.

“The community support we’ve received over the past two years of Dreams for Kids Day has been outstanding,” says Geoff Linquist, owner of the Kelowna and West Kelowna Papa John’s locations.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with customers and friends ... to make this Dreams for Kids Day the biggest and best one yet.”

Dream cookies are also available now at Papa John's locations with proceeds from the $1 cookie also going to Sunshine.

Proceeds help the Sunshine Foundation take the kids on a one-day, whirlwind adventure to Disneyland every two years.

